AT&T is launching mobile 5G in five more cities this year

The company is also exploring millimeter wave 5G; AT&T was successful in making the first millimeter wave wireless 5G connection using standards-based production equipment. The company is planning on utilizing the 5G technology in densely populated areas; it can deliver high speeds under varying conditions.

AT&T also has an update on Project AirGig, which is aimed at serving rural populations that don't have access to high-speed internet. It uses various types of technology, such as low-cost plastic antennas, mounted on top of existing infrastructure, such as utility poles. The company is now ready to begin testing and building commercial-grade equipment for Project AirGig.