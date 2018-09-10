Boring Company steers its latest machine with an Xbox controller

It might not be all that exciting to dig tunnels, but The Boring Company may have a way of livening things up a bit: give the operators a gamepad. The Elon Musk-owned outfit has posted a video showing a test that used an Xbox One controller to steer the company's latest boring machine. It's not as riveting as using Xbox 360 controllers to steer submarine periscopes, but this is certainly one of the largest pieces of gamepad-guided machinery.