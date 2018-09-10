NVIDIA Shield update includes in-game voice chat support

NVIDIA is rolling out a Shield software upgrade today, bringing users new features as well as the return of one old one. The company's new GeForce Now beta was released not long ago and today's update introduces some improvements to the streaming service including in-game voice chat support for popular games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and the ability to connect a headset and mic to the Shield controller. Additionally, NVIDIA is tweaking its keyboard and mouse experience, introducing smoother and more accurate mouse movements, keyboard shortcuts and a Keyboard and Mouse Games row on GeForce Now. More day-and-date releases are on the way as well, like the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
NVIDIA said that one complaint it has heard a number of times from users is that logging into services on Shield could be a simpler process. That's why it's releasing the NVIDIA Shield TV app -- a virtual keyboard and mouse companion that should make logging in easier and faster. It's available now on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. Today's update also includes 120Hz modes for supported TVs and monitors and quick settings for powering off, restarting and sleeping. Lastly, the company is bringing back NVIDIA Share, which lets users grab screenshots, record game highlights and stream gameplay to Twitch.