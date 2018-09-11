Google Gboard test makes finding a relevant GIF even faster

The whole point of Google's Gboard is to help you find relevant items without leaving your phone's keyboard, but how do you know there's something useful available while you're casually typing away? You might get a clue soon enough. Android Police has learned that Google is testing a smarter Gboard search feature that changes the distinctive "G" button when there's a relevant GIF, info or sticker search for what you're typing. Punch in "works for me" and you may see a sticker icon, while typing a famous name may show a magnifying glass to indicate that there's an info card. Tap the button and you'll search for the material without having to retype a thing.