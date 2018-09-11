Lyft vows to make itself completely carbon neutral

Yes, Lyft knows this isn't a true solution at the moment. Rather, it's something the firm can do "immediately" to help. Eventually, it wants to consume more direct renewable energy and minimize its own CO2 emissions.

There's certainly an amount of posturing here. Lyft has long come across as the (sometimes) kinder and gentler alternative to Uber, and going carbon neutral certainly helps burnish that image. Even so, it's hard to object. Lyft as a transportation service can easily have a sizeable environmental impact, and anything it can do to soften the blow is bound to be helpful.