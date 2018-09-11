Tesla drops color options to speed up production

We hope you weren't dead set on getting a Tesla vehicle in Silver Metallic or Obsidian Black. Elon Musk has revealed that the company is taking both colors "off the menu" for all its cars in a bid to streamline manufacturing. They'll stick around for people who want the hues on "special request," but it'll cost you more than the $1,500 it does today.
The rest of the paint options will remain the same, including Tesla's signature red -- which, ironically, slows down production. Musk added that the company has to stop its entire paint shop for the multi-coat color, and the facility "looks like an episode of Dexter" with all the splattered red on the glass.
Tesla's shrinking color options represents the latest measure to boost its sales figures over the summer, including immediate Model 3 deliveries and the construction of its tent-like manufacturing section. In all cases, the goal remains the same: Tesla is determined to meet its growing sales targets and stem its losses, even if it means upending what customers have come to expect.
