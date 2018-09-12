Apple's A12 Bionic is the first 7-nanometer smartphone chip

Inside the A12 Bionic is a six-core CPU, composed of two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The two performance cores are supposed to be 15 percent faster and 40 percent more power efficient than their equivalent in the A11 Bionic. The efficiency cores, meanwhile, consume 50 percent less power than Apple's previous chip. While its predecessor had a two-core Neural Engine, the new A12 will ship with an eight-core version that's capable of crunching 5 trillion operations every second. In practice, this should mean additional processing power for intensive apps.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2018 iPhone event here!