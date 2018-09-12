Google and Samsung partner to take next-gen texting mainstream

The post goes on to say that new Galaxy phones will natively support RCS, "starting with a set of carriers that have or will soon launch RCS." So, at the moment, Sprint and T-Mobile here in the US and Rogers in the Great White North.

The unspoken promise is that this will push the new text-messaging standard (which uses data and replaces old-school SMS texting with iMessage-like features like typing indicators) to the wider world. And, really, Google probably couldn't have picked a better partner for this. Samsung phones have an admirable marketshare, and this feature could very likely trickle down from its flagship phones in time, making RCS the de facto texting standard along with it.