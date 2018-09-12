How to watch Apple's 2018 iPhone event

Apple introduced the option to view via Chrome and Firefox at WWDC 2018 in June and that still holds true. But it's again recommending watching on one of its own devices using Safari or Microsoft Edge for the "best experience". And if you're a big screen person, Apple TV has your back.

Apple's event is also broadcasting live on Twitter, where you can subscribe for live updates from the source. If live blogs are your thing, we'll be on the ground with coverage direct from Apple Park. And in case you've been living under a rock, here's what we reckon will go down at the big event (hint: we'll likely get more than just a trio of new iPhones and an Apple Watch).