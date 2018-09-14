'Assassin's Creed: Odyssey' will head to Switch as a cloud game

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Odyssey will also land on the Switch, but in a way that probably wouldn't please a lot of people. The upcoming title is following in Resident Evil 7's footsteps and will be available for the platform as a cloud game on October 5th, 2018. Yes, that means players will have to stream it to play it and won't be able to download the whole game in one go. Also, the Switch version seems to be scheduled for release in Japan only for now.