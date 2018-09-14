Show More Results

CBS All Access' 'Star Trek: Discovery' is viewable offline with a catch

Offline viewing for the service's programming is locked to the ad-free tier.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
58m ago in Services
We're inching closer to a future where more of our streaming services make their offerings available offline. The latest is CBS All Access, as spotted by TechCrunch. Unfortunately, this feature is exclusive to folks paying for the no-commercials tier. In addition to Star Trek: Discovery you'll also be able to grab a range of TV episodes from the service's catalog including Big Brother and Survivor.

It isn't all sunshine and roses, though. Local broadcasts (think: the evening news) won't be available to download, for instance. More than that, downloads expire after 30 days, and after you watch the first time it'll only be available for 48 hours. So, while it isn't perfect, it's still better when HBO Go/Now and so many other streaming services offer.

