YouTube greenlights documentary on the LGBTQ Pride movement

YouTube has greenlit a documentary that will focus on the impact the gay pride movement has had on the LGBTQ community. State of Pride will be directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman -- who worked together on The Celluloid Closet and the Academy Award-winning Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt -- and will feature interviews conducted by Raymond Braun, former YouTube LGBT marketing lead. He'll travel across the US, attending Pride events in major cities and smaller towns and interviewing individuals about how the movement has impacted them.
"We are incredibly honored to bring this important and compelling documentary State of Pride to people around the world," said Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global head of original content. "The film features powerful conversations with inspiring individuals as they open up about Pride and how it has changed over the past 50 years."
YouTube will release the film on its free, ad-supported site, not its YouTube Premium subscription service, Variety reports, and is planning a June 2019 debut.
"State of Pride is set to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ people and allies that audiences need to hear," Jeremy Blacklow, GLAAD's director of entertainment media, said in a statement. "Raymond's unique ability to tell powerful, inclusive LGBTQ+ stories that enlighten and inspire, coupled with Rob and Jeff's legacy of gifted storytelling, will no doubt lead to a film that showcases the true diversity of the LGBTQ community."