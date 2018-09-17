Instagram shopping invades the Explore tab

Like it or not, Instagram is continuing its quest to make shopping ubiquitous inside its app. The social service is launching a dedicated Shopping channel in the Explore tab that offers a personalized selection of goods. If money is burning a hole in your pocket, you won't have to stumble across a shoppable post to lighten your bank account. The channel is gradually rolling out now, although it'll only be available worldwide sometime in the "coming weeks."
You can also expect to see more shoppable Stories. The impulse-oriented feature is deploying around the globe, and should be available to businesses in 46 countries. You'll usually have to follow brands on Instagram to see this in action, but many people do -- about a third of the most popular stories come from companies. It might just be a matter of when you see a hard sales pitch.