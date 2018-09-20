Alexa Guard makes your Echo a home security device

Additionally, it'll work with selected professional security companies (starting with Ring and ADT) -- users can choose to have these alerts pushed out to those security companies, who can then alert first responders when needed. And if you have smart lights hooked up to your Alexa system, it can randomize lights going on and off to simulate someone being home.

There's no word yet on when this software update will roll out, but given how often Amazon updates Alexa, we figure it won't be too long.

