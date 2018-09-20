Amazon's new Echo Dot offers better sound at the same price

Like the old model, the new Echo Dot can still connect to other speakers, as well as audio apps via Bluetooth. Amazon said the Echo Dot is the "best selling speaker ever," and it has high hopes that these upgrades will keep this (alleged) trend going. It doesn't ship until October, but you can pre-order now if you want to have one as soon as it's out.

