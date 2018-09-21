Lawmakers want to expand AMBER Alerts to US territories

While Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands already participate in the AMBER Alert program, the US government only provided states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico with grant funding for the system's implementation early on. The new legislation calls for all US territories to be eligible for funding, the integration of territorial law enforcement agencies in the national system and the authorization of grants for AMBER Alert signs along major transportation routes.

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo (D-Guam) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives earlier this year.