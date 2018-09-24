Ancestry hopes you'll share your DNA for a custom Spotify playlist

What would your music selection sound like if it reflected every last bit of your genealogy? Ancestry can tell you... if you're willing to shed some control. The company has partnered with Spotify to offer custom playlists based on your genetic heritage. It's fairly straightforward on the surface: once you've received your results from an AncestryDNA test, you can visit a website to generate a playlist based on the regions that represent your genetic code. You may hear A Tribe Called Red if you have native North American roots, for instance, or Papa Wemba if you have certain African lineage.
It's a clever way to discover new music and potentially appreciate the cultures that helped create you. As Spin points out, though, you might want to think carefully before you send in samples. Ancestry's terms of service ask you to give up partial rights to govern how the company uses your DNA, including damages that might come as a result. It's not necessarily an egregious violation, but you might just want to swing by the generator and make an educated guess at your background instead -- you'll get the musical diversity without the costs or legal anxieties.