Google Lens is coming to Image search results

Featured Videos will show animated previews of relevant results within the feed. If you're looking up attractions in New York, for example, a carousel of videos will show up about a third down the page, so you can get a clearer idea of how the physical landmark looks. AMP Stories are more deeply integrated in the results, too, by taking up the full screen of your browser when you tap into news stories about a topic.

Google also overhauled the ranking algorithm on Image results to take into consideration not just the quality and relevance of the picture itself, but also of the content on the page where the photo lives.

On Google Image results, a new Lens button will appear at the bottom of each picture. Tapping on that will show you what it thinks are interesting parts of each photo, and show you similar products. In an image of a nursery, for example, Lens will highlight the crib and surface other options that you might like. That's just like Lens already does on mobile cameras. But you can also draw on another part of the image, like a bookcase in the background, to tell Lens to find similar products.

This story is developing, please refresh for updates.