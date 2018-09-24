Google's new activity cards will save your previous searches

When you're searching for "camping," for example, a tab appears above all your results to show you your recent findings. Scroll down the page, and you'll see listings organized into categories like "sleeping bags" or "campsites." The idea is that Google will know what you've been planning and the pages you've already seen, so you won't have to repeat the tedious job of making sense of the entire internet all over again.

Google will also recommend content you haven't seen that might be useful, like camping checklists or tips.

