Google's new activity cards will save your previous searches

It's been twenty years since Google launched its search engine, and today it's hard to imagine a world without it. At an event in San Francisco today, the company announced new features to Search that would change the way we use the internet in the decades to come. The next chapter of search, according to the company, will be powered by AI, and starts with a new "activity card" and collections of results. It will use information from your previous searches to show you what you've already found, and surface relevant data for activities it looks like you're about to start.
When you're searching for "camping," for example, a tab appears above all your results to show you your recent findings. Scroll down the page, and you'll see listings organized into categories like "sleeping bags" or "campsites." The idea is that Google will know what you've been planning and the pages you've already seen, so you won't have to repeat the tedious job of making sense of the entire internet all over again.
Google will also recommend content you haven't seen that might be useful, like camping checklists or tips.
