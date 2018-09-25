Lucid Motors will give owners access to VW's charging network

Lucid Motors' first electric car won't roll out of the factory until 2020, but you'll at least know where to charge it when it does arrive. The company has signed a preliminary deal that will give Lucid Air drivers access to VW's Electrify America charging network through a cross-country charging plan. You won't win any prizes for guessing the reason why: it's all about the scale and performance of the network. Electrify America is promising more than 2,000 chargers with power levels up to 350kW. The chances are good are that you'll have access to numerous quick-charge stations in your state.
The exact terms aren't clear, although we wouldn't count on it being free.
This won't make Tesla sweat when it has over 10,000 Superchargers (albeit worldwide, not just in the US). Nonetheless, it's an important deal. Lucid doesn't have the luxury of building its own EV charging network like Tesla or VW. Now, it might not have to -- it can promise a baseline level of fast charger access without having to spend a cent on construction.