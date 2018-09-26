Lyft's dump-your-car challenge expands to 35 more cities

Those who get in will participate in the challenge between October 8th and November 6th.

This is a publicity move, of course. Lyft no doubt hopes that you'll like the experience so much that you'll extol the virtues of these services to anyone who'll listen (and make for great ad material). With that said, it's not necessarily wrong about the basic message. When services like Lyft and Uber are expanding beyond pure car hailing to incorporate two-wheeled options and mass transit, there isn't as much incentive to own a car as there was even a few years ago.