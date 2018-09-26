Watch the Oculus Connect 5 keynote at 1PM ET

As to what you can expect? Facebook's CTO previously promised "exciting updates" around the Project Santa Cruz standalone headset, so it's safe to say you'll see news on that front. You might also see more details about the more natural vision technology of Half Dome. And of course, it wouldn't be surprising to see updates for Oculus Go, social VR features and the Rift Core software at the heart of it all. It promises to be a packed event, even if there are plenty of unknowns.