'Fallout 76' beta begins October 23rd

If that video has you aching to play the online-only action RPG, which arrives November 14th, you may be pleased to know that Bethesda has announced when the beta will arrive. Xbox One players will be able to explore this post-apocalyptic world October 23rd, and PS4 and PC users can do so a week later. You'll need to pre-order the game to access the beta, which will be around 45GB in size -- there are currently no plans to let you pre-load the software.

Bethesda says one of its aims with the beta is to conduct stress tests. As such, the servers won't be online continuously during the beta -- chances are they'll be available between four and eight hours per day. You'll be able to play during certain timeframes as Bethesda wants to get as many people playing at once as possible. The studio will let players know when the servers are online via its social channels, forums and status page.