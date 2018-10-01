Netflix will be home to DC's 'Titans' outside of the US

DC Universe's streaming service is limited to the US for now, but that doesn't mean you'll be locked out of its flagship show. Netflix has reached a deal with Warner Bros. to stream Titans outside of the US, giving people in most countries (outside of China, where you can't watch Netflix) the chance to see Robin gather his band of young superheroes. There's no specific date for when the show will reach international audiences, although it makes its DC Universe debut on October 12th.