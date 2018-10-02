Apple Business Chat is now available in Europe, Asia and Australia

International brands you can send iMessages to include Burberry (UK), Vodafone Germany, Swisscom, NH Hotels (Spain), Engie (France), Credit Suisse (Singapore), Harvey Norman (Australia) and KDDI (Japan). New US-based companies that have been added to the Apple Business Chat list include Men's Wearhouse, west elm, Overstock, Quicken Loans and more.

It makes sense that Apple wants a piece of the way social media is changing customer service. Many people interact with brands and receive customer service via Facebook and Twitter, rather than over the phone. Both of those services have been developing tools for companies to communicate with customers. Considering how many people use iMessage on a daily basis, it seems smart to continue expanding the number of brand that can help customers via this method.