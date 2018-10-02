Peugeot's E-Legend concept EV is a futuristic throwback

Whatever image you might have of French cars, Peugeot's E-Legend concept EV is here to destroy that. Unveiled at the Paris Auto Show, the throwback vehicle is inspired by Peugeot's 504 Coupe, but the bulging rear fender and particularly the front end nod to '60s American muscle cars. While the rear end taillights have a vintage French look, they've been updated with thin, sharp-looking looking LED lights. In other words, this is one of the tightest EVs we've seen yet.
The interior is a weird mixture of nostalgia and futurism. The front seats are upholstered in crushed velvet, much like the booths at a seedy bar from the '70s. But the jet-plane like steering wheel folds into the dash, which is made up of no less than 16 screens located in the dashboard, center console, door panels and even the sun visors. Rather than a stick shift, there's a stick-like control located between the seats.
Powering the E-Legend is a 456 horsepower electric motor with seat-punching 590 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to push it to 100 km (62 mph) in less than 4 seconds. At the same time, the 100 kWh batteries will let it run for 373 miles between charges, by Europe's new WLTP estimates.
The E-Legend can drive by itself, either in a comfort or sport mode, but who wants that? Luckily, there are two manual driving modes as well that let you either toddle around town or zip aggressively through curves and straightaways.
The E-Legend is just a concept, unfortunately, but we hope that Peugeot at least takes some of the design cues and/or technology to the marketplace. In any case, it'll be here at the Paris Auto Show over the next few days, so enjoy it in the gallery above from all angles.