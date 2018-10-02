Peugeot's E-Legend concept EV is a futuristic throwback

Powering the E-Legend is a 456 horsepower electric motor with seat-punching 590 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to push it to 100 km (62 mph) in less than 4 seconds. At the same time, the 100 kWh batteries will let it run for 373 miles between charges, by Europe's new WLTP estimates.

The E-Legend can drive by itself, either in a comfort or sport mode, but who wants that? Luckily, there are two manual driving modes as well that let you either toddle around town or zip aggressively through curves and straightaways.

The E-Legend is just a concept, unfortunately, but we hope that Peugeot at least takes some of the design cues and/or technology to the marketplace. In any case, it'll be here at the Paris Auto Show over the next few days, so enjoy it in the gallery above from all angles.