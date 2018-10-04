CES announces female speakers for 2019 after this year's backlash

Excited and honored to be part of the @CES #CES2019 program. So much to talk about in high-performance computing! 😀 https://t.co/s98DxlYKDY — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) October 3, 2018

Su is the second female speaker announced for next year's event -- the CTA announced back in August that IBM Chairman, President and CEO, Ginni Rometty will speak about how technology can significantly improve how businesses operate and how people work and live. Dr. Su, on the other hand, will discuss the diverse applications of high-performance computing, from solving the world's toughest problems to the future of gaming, entertainment and virtual reality. Since it's still a few months before the event, the association could potentially announce more female keynote speakers to join Su and Rometty in the lineup.