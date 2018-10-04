Instagram uses Snapchat-like tags to make adding friends easier

Nametags are available now on Android and iOS.

That's not the only expansion taking place. Instagram is also testing a school communities feature that encourages you to join a college or university group and flaunt your academic history, including the school itself, class year and activities (such as your frat/sorority or sports team). You can also go to a directory of people who've added their school affiliations and connect with them. We can see the potential for some annoyances -- creeps could this as an unofficial dating directory. Still, it could be helpful if you've bonded well with classmates and want to see them in your Instagram feed.

The school feature is limited to testing in "some" US universities, but it should reach more institutions sometime in the "coming weeks."