Intel's 28-core Xeon CPU is built for power-hungry content creators

As promised back at Computex, Intel is unveiling its 28-core behemoth CPU today, the Xeon W-3175X, alongside the rest of its 9th generation desktop processor lineup. It's a more specialized chip than last year's 18-core X-series processor, but it offers even more performance for demanding users with speeds up to 4.3 GHz. Intel boasted it achieved a Cinebench score of 7,334 at Computex (while it was overclocked to 5 GHz), something only surpassed by multi-processor machines.

The company says the 28-core Xeon CPU will ship in December, but there aren't any pricing details yet. Since it's a Xeon, and not more of a consumer-oriented Core processor, you can expect it to cost quite a bit more than the $2,000 18-core chip.