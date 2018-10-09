Facebook releases Messenger Lite for iOS in Turkey

Better suited for older phones on slower networks, Messenger Lite features a smaller download size -- 5MB versus the almost 140MB of the regular version -- and uses less data. The App Store listing also says the app installs quickly and runs efficiently. Additionally, it lets users message one-on-one or in groups and allows you to send photos, videos and links.

Early reviews on the App Store are noting that the app lacks the status feature that shows when users are active or not.

Though it's only listed in Turkey's App Store, the app says it supports 27 languages, suggesting an expansion could be in the works.