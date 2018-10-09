Show More Results

New Google Classroom feature forces kids to answer questions

No more sitting at the back of class with your hands under your desk.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
56m ago in Mobile
Google

As it launched a whole new suite of devices, Google was also updating its tools for educators, Google Classroom. In a blog post, Classroom product manager Lisa Wang outlines a new system to encourage engagement from students in class. Student Selector is, essentially, a way to randomly select kids to answer a question rather than waiting for hands to go into the air.

All a teacher has to do is hit the feature, which is only currently available on Android devices, and it'll pick a kid for them to pick on. Teachers can then either ask them to speak up, ask the app to call on them later or mark them as absent if they're not in class that day. Wang says that the selector gives "all students a fair chance" to answer questions and keeps track of who isn't participating.

Of course, if your childhood was spent sat at the back of class with your hands rarely in the air, this sounds like a fresh form of hell. So, uh, thanks Google.

Follow all the latest news from Google's Pixel 3 event here!

Source: Google
In this article: Classroom, gear, google, GoogleClassroom, mobile, pixel3event, StudentSelector
