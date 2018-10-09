Watch the Google Pixel 3 event here at 11 AM ET

Engadget Editor Cherlynn Low has a preview of what we can expect at the event. Thanks to leak after leak, we know that Google will release the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets tomorrow; we even have a pretty good idea of what they'll look like. Rumors about a Chrome OS detachable tablet, called the Pixel Slate, are abundant. And the company might also introduce a Home Hub to rival Amazon's Echo Show, as well as a new Chromecast. And then, of course, there's always the potential for a surprise or two at an event like this.

