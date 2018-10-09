OnePlus 6T will go on sale November 6th

Despite the fact that the device's specs haven't officially been released to the public, we have some idea of what to expect. The display will have a fingerprint sensor, and there will be a notch, though it will be smaller than some of its rivals'. There will likely be no 3.5 mm headphone jack. Otherwise, the specs will be similar to the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus will likely release more information about the new handset between now and the launch event. We'll be paying close attention to new tidbits and keep you updated on what to expect.