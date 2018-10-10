Oculus' giant Core 2.0 update is available to everyone

Core 2.0 should be gentler on your PC, for that matter. Its updated 3D world relies on dynamic lighting and physically-based renderers that turn off in the background, so it should look nicer even as it reduces the workload for modestly-equipped PCs.

In some ways, this reflects the maturation of VR. It's not quite mainstream, but it's less of an experiment than it once was. You're now encouraged to stay in VR on a frequent basis, even if it's just to catch up on TV shows with distant friends.