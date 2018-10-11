Show More Results

Image credit: Epic Games
‘Fortnite’ Android beta is now open to all

Until now, you’ve needed an invite.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
So far, if you've wanted to get your hands on the Fortnite Android beta, you've had to sign up for an invitation. But Epic Games has now opened the beta up to everyone, no invite required. Epic says it's best if your device is running Android 8.0 or later, otherwise you'll likely run into performance issues. As for which phone you'll need, you can check out a list of supported devices here. It includes Google's Pixel line, the Essential Phone, the Razer Phone and a number of others. Head here to get access to the beta.

