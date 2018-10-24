Uber offers $10 off Election Day rides to polling stations

The code is only valid for rides to polling stations though, so you'll either need to pay full fare for the return journey or find another way home or back to work. And if you're in Utah, Michigan, Puerto Rico or other US territories, you're out of luck as the promo is not available in those locations because of rules regarding discounted transport during Election Day.

Uber is also working with two organizations that are aiming to get people voting, Democracy Works and #VoteTogether. The latter is encouraging people to take advantage of early voting, and it has sent promo codes to 15,000 folks across the US for rides to and from its poll parties. Lyft, meanwhile, is offering free rides to those in underserved communities and discounted rides to others on November 6th.