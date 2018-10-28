Google Assistant now controls your Roku devices

After a few weeks of waiting, Roku's promised Google Assistant control is here. If you're using a TV or player running at least Roku OS 8.1, you can link the Google Home app to your Roku account and control core functions using only voice and an "on Roku" suffix. You can launch channels, search for shows and control playback on most devices, while TV owners can turn on the set, adjust volume or switch inputs.
The phrasing can occasionally get awkward -- it's not intuitive to say "hey Google, pause on Roku" when you have to answer the door. This won't do anything if you prefer Alexa and other assistants, for that matter. Even so, it's helpful for those moments when you can't find the remote or want to launch a channel before you've taken a seat.