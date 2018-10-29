Alexa can take charge of your Shield TV

If you've always wanted to control your Shield TV using your Amazon Echo, now you can. Yes, Nvidia's set-top box has launched a dedicated Alexa skill that lets you switch it on and off, change channels, control the volume, fire up apps (like Amazon Prime Video and HBO Now), and more. The Android-powered device already integrated Google Assistant last September, making it the only streamer you can control with the rival voice assistants.
In addition, Amazon and NVIDIA are buddying up to offer Dolby Atmos passthrough support for Prime Video on Shield TV. There's also a limited time deal that gets you a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) when you purchase a Shield TV from Amazon or Best Buy through November 10th. It follows similar partnerships with Xbox One and SirisuXM. As cord-cutters may know, Alexa also plays nice with Plex, allowing you to play videos, songs, and even recommendations.