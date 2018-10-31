Marvel is developing a Falcon-Winter Soldier TV series

As Slashfilm notes, fans started clamoring for a Falcon-Winter Soldier spin off after seeing their rapport on the big screen in Captain America: Civil War. Their actors, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, said they're both open to the idea -- Stan visualizes their team-up to be something like a buddy comedy from the '80s or '90s. Disney didn't confirm Variety's report, so it's hard to say if that's what we're truly getting and if it has even greenlit the show's development.

All we know is that the live-action titles Disney is developing for its streaming service will be high-budget shows not unlike the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney's streaming service is expected to launch in 2019, so we'll definitely hear more about the shows it's developing for it in the near future.