The Boring Company's LA tunnel is poised for December opening

Walked full length of Boring Co tunnel under LA tonight. Disturbingly long. On track for opening party Dec 10. Will be very one-dimensional. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2018

The company's tunnels will have Loop shuttles that can carry pedestrians, cyclists and even private vehicles at speeds reaching 150mph. Boring's goal is to offer people rides on those shuttles for as little as $1 in an effort to alleviate traffic problems in big cities.

Musk is known for being a bit too optimistic when it comes to his companies' timelines, so some people were understandably skeptical that Boring would be able to stick to its target date. If everything goes well, we might see a glimpse of the firm's vision in a few weeks.