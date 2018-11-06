Leica's Q-P is a pricey full-frame camera with subtle refinements

It's otherwise the same camera, although that's not entirely a bad thing. That means a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor mated to a 28mm f/1.7 Summilux lens, a 3.7MP digital viewfinder, a 3-inch display, NFC and WiFi. If there's a glaring omission in these familiar specs, it's 4K video -- your luxury camera can't capture more than 1080p footage at 60FPS.

The Q-P's biggest challenge may be its pricing. It's available now for $4,995, or even more than the $4,250 the regular Q commanded when new in 2015. That's a lot to pay for a stealthier, tweaked version of a three-year-old camera with a prime lens, and a lot has changed in the intervening period. You can buy relatively compact medium-format cameras from Fujifilm and Hasselblad that promise more detail and sometimes cost less, while the full-frame field includes higher-resolution competition from the likes of Zeiss. The Q-P is mainly appealing if you're as enamored with Leica's design as you are with its technical abilities.