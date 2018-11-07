Instacart’s grocery pickup service is live in a handful of cities

Now, where available, Instacart customers can put together their grocery order and choose a pickup window that's convenient for them. Instacart will then notify them when their order is ready and customers can use the Instacart app to let the store know when they'll be there and what car they'll be arriving in. Their order will then be delivered to their vehicle once they arrive.

Pickup options are already available from major chains like Target, Walmart and Whole Foods. Amazon has also dabbled with AmazonFresh Pickup in Seattle. But with its Pickup service, Instacart brings that option to a number of other local stores in the regions where it has launched. Currently, the service is available in 200 stores in 25 markets near Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Francisco and Washington, DC. And stores like ALDI, Food Lion, Publix and Wegmans are already on board. The company says it will expand Pickup to more stores across the US throughout 2019.