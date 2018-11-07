Spotify's connected device streaming is now open to free users

Spotify is giving non-paying users access to Connect audio streaming for supported speakers and devices -- a feature previously limited to Premium members. You'll still have to put up with ads though. In order to take advantage of the perk, hardware-makers will need to update to Spotify's latest SDK, allowing you to listen over WiFi instead of Bluetooth, according to The Verge.
Spotify has gradually been cranking out benefits for free users, including on-demand listening in select playlists. It's also been testing the option to skip ads in its free app in Australia, with plans to roll out the function more widely. But Premium members still get exclusive access to song downloads, high-quality audio, and infinite track skips.