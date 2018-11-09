'FIFA 19' gets a UEFA eChampions League esports tournament

The setup will see eligible competitors on the PS4 participating in eChampions League Global Online Knockout tournaments between March 2-3, with the top 64 players advancing to a live qualifying event on April 26-27. This leg will whittle down the crowd to just eight players ("the world's elite," to borrow EA's phrasing) for the eChampions League live final, which takes place in Madrid, Spain on May 31 -- a day ahead of the actual UEFA Champions League final.

But that's not the only overlap between the worlds of virtual and real-life soccer: the eight finalists will also draft and use players from the League's group stage. As for the winnings, the victor will earn a majority $100,000 share of the $280,000 purse and 850 EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series Points.

"Building an authentic UEFA Champions League competition was the next logical step in the continued EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series expansion for both players and spectators," said Brent Koning, EA Sports FIFA competitive gaming commissioner. "The eChampions League creates a unique opportunity for the competitive FIFA superstars to represent their clubs in the pinnacle of club football."