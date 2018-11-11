Cloudflare's privacy-focused 1.1.1.1 service is available on phones

Cloudflare launched its 1.1.1.1 service in April as a bid to improve privacy and performance for desktop users, and now it's making that technology available to mobile users. The company has released 1.1.1.1 apps for Android and iOS that switch the DNS service on and off with a single button press. So long as it's on, it should be harder for your internet provider to track your web history, block sites or redirect traffic. You might also see performance improvements, particularly in areas where connections aren't particularly fast to begin with.