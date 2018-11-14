Axon's latest Taser weapon calls police when fired

The feature works anywhere in the US, and it's strictly optional if you're worried about having to explain an accidental trigger pull or test shot to confused officers. The weapon maintains the original Pulse's 15-foot effective range.

WYou can pre-order the Pulse+ now for $449. Axon is also maintaining the Pulse's "Safe Escape" guarantee, which will replace your weapon for free if you have to use your weapon and leave it at the scene of the incident. Suffice it to say this is one of the few app-connected devices you hope you'll never have to use.