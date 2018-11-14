Google is working on a fix for Pixel 3's disappearing texts bug

The Pixel 3's early teething troubles aren't over yet. Users are reporting that some of their text messages are disappearing, It's not clear whether it's an Android-level bug or specific to the Messages app, but some owners believe the issue might have begun after installing the November 5th security update. Needless to say, that's more than a little worrying if you haven't backed up your texts and you'd really like to remember a conversation with a loved one.
A Google spokesperson confirmed the issue to Engadget, saying a "small number" of Pixel 3s were affected and that the company is "rolling out a fix soon." You won't have to deal with this headache for very long. However, it comes hot on the heels of other bugs, including phantom notches and photos refusing to save. The Pixel 3's software is clearly a bit rough around the edges, so you might want to wait a little while if you haven't already committed to buying the Android Pie flagship.