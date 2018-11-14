Google is working on a fix for Pixel 3's disappearing texts bug

A Google spokesperson confirmed the issue to Engadget, saying a "small number" of Pixel 3s were affected and that the company is "rolling out a fix soon." You won't have to deal with this headache for very long. However, it comes hot on the heels of other bugs, including phantom notches and photos refusing to save. The Pixel 3's software is clearly a bit rough around the edges, so you might want to wait a little while if you haven't already committed to buying the Android Pie flagship.