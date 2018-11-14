Netflix is testing a cheaper mobile-only plan in Malaysia

Earlier this week, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told Bloomberg that the company was planning to test a cheaper version of its streaming service, and now we're beginning to see what those lower cost options will be. Malaysian news outlet The Star reports that Netflix is now offering a new tier in the country -- a mobile-only plan priced at RM17 ($4). The tier limits users to watching shows on either a phone or a tablet and content is only available in SD. The next most expensive plan in the country is Netflix's Basic option, which costs approximately $8 (RM33).