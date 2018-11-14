Nikon's Z6 full-frame mirrorless camera launches November 16th

The choice between the Z6 and the Z7 mainly boils down to the sensor. Do you insist on the sheer detail of the Z7's 45.7-megapixel sensor, or are you content with the 24.5MP pictures (and higher ISO 51,200 sensitivity) of the Z6? Both share the same basic capture technology and connectivity, so the Z6 may be the better bargain if you're not too fussy. With that in mind, the greater question is whether or not you'll want the Z6 over an established powerhouse like Sony's A7 III -- the Z6 has its advantages, but there are some things rivals do better, like sporting dual card slots.