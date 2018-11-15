Tinder's Swipe Surge tells you when there's a rush of potential dates

If you've used dating apps long enough, you know it tends to be easier to find a potential match at certain times than others -- you might have better success on Friday night than Wednesday afternoon, for example. And Tinder wants you to capitalize on that. It's testing a Swipe Surge feature that alerts you when there's a rush of activity in your area, increasing the chances of both finding a match and striking up a conversation. People who've joined the Swipe Surge will bump to the front of the queue, and you'll even know who's currently active.