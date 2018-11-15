Tinder's Swipe Surge tells you when there's a rush of potential dates

If you've used dating apps long enough, you know it tends to be easier to find a potential match at certain times than others -- you might have better success on Friday night than Wednesday afternoon, for example. And Tinder wants you to capitalize on that. It's testing a Swipe Surge feature that alerts you when there's a rush of activity in your area, increasing the chances of both finding a match and striking up a conversation. People who've joined the Swipe Surge will bump to the front of the queue, and you'll even know who's currently active.
The company tells Engadget the experimental feature is only available on iOS (sorry, Android-based romantics) in "select" cities like Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles, as well as some international locations. However, it seems like more a question of when this expands than if. This could keep more people active on Tinder, especially if they've been put off by quiet days where there are few matches and fewer messages.